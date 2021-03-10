Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2021

Next week is the anniversary of the first lockdown and restrictions imposed on us, life has been so unpredictable during that time.

In my second column for the Hunts Post, I thought I would focus on personal wellbeing; as before, I want to clarify that these are my personal comments and do not necessarily reflect the views of Huntingdon Town Council.

Over the last four weeks, I have experienced a roller-coaster of emotions for various reasons. I was shocked and saddened to hear that two former town councillors had passed away. I met Jill Tavener when I joined the town council, she was dedicated to our community, especially with her work with Moor in Bloom, the annual firework display, and Oxmoor Community Action Group.

I have known Tanya Forster since her time as deputy mayor in 2013, a lively character who was so popular with our community groups. Both will be sorely missed.

I was angry and disgusted at the graffiti sprawled on local shops last week, hate crimes should never be tolerated and have no place within our community. I have been worried and concerned for family and friends facing redundancy and the financial pressures that come with it.

I am over the moon at becoming a grandad, the photographs of my granddaughter were on my desk at work the following morning; I love her to bits already, but I must wait until I can hold her.

I was filled with joy at seeing the spring flowers starting to appear and with the days becoming lighter and warmer; the anticipation of the first barbecue with friends in the summer has lifted my spirits immensely.

I am still apprehensive, but am confident of a better future with the roadmap out of current restrictions. I expect there will be some obstacles along the way, but I am looking forward to a time that we can enjoy our galas, pub lunches, and social events, once more.

I will finish with the inspirational words of Captain Sir Tom Moore, ‘Let’s try not to get downhearted, we will get through this, whatever is thrown at us and together we can ensure that tomorrow will be a good day’.



