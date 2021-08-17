News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Opinion

Do you know how the different tiers of councils work?

Logo Icon

KARL WEBB

Published: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Karl Webs is the mayor of Huntingdon.

Karl Webs is the mayor of Huntingdon. - Credit: KARL WEBB

As a town councillor, and current mayor of Huntingdon, I get many emails from residents regarding local and national issues.

I am always happy to discuss concerns, complaints, compliments and suggestions; however, as town councillors do not have the powers to act independently of the council, I thought it may be useful to detail the basic responsibilities of the councils covering our local towns and parishes. 

Public services are managed differently around the country, some places have a single tier of local government managing services such as education, transport, housing, and environmental health, these are known as Unitary Authorities.

Other areas (for instance, Cambridgeshire), have these responsibilities divided between county and district councils (a two-tier system), with town and parish councils also managing local services and facilities.

In addition, there are 10 combined authorities throughout the country that bring two or more councils together to collaborate across their boundaries, for example, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

It can be confusing to know who to contact if you have questions relating to public services, and while  I cannot cover everything here, hopefully I can give an idea of the main topics that residents ask about. 

Locally, for highways issues such as potholes, flooded roads, damaged streetlights; educational needs such as schools or libraries; recycling; trading standards; or for bus passes, social services, or park-and-ride, you need to contact Cambridgeshire County Council. Their website has pages to report many faults and issues. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for local pub to become family home
  2. 2 Hospital visiting restrictions back in place after rise in Covid cases
  3. 3 Godmanchester coach 'wiped out' with Covid-19 despite receiving vaccine
  1. 4 Driver caught exceeding 110 mph to get to birthday party
  2. 5 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man  
  3. 6 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  
  4. 7 Tributes payed to councillor Trish Shrapnel who has passed away
  5. 8 'Speed Kills' urge campaigners in call for 30mph limit on St Ives road
  6. 9 One year on: How St Neots fought back after summer flash floods
  7. 10 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son

For homelessness, public conveniences, planning, building control, car parks, street cleaning or environmental health issues, the council responsible is Huntingdonshire District Council.

The district council is also responsible for the main parks and open spaces in Huntingdon such as Riverside Park, Hinchingbrooke Country Park and Stukeley Meadows Local Nature Reserve. 

Huntingdon Town Council is responsible for allotments, cemeteries and closed churchyards, most of the children’s play areas, the Town Hall, Coneygear Community Centre, Cromwell Museum, the town’s war memorials and local parks and open spaces such as Bloomfield Park, Coneygear Park, and the Sebastopol Cannon site.

The town council is also consulted on planning applications, support civic and community events within the town, and provide local community grants.  

For other issues and areas of responsibility, the town council’s quarterly magazine ‘Huntingdon’ and an A to Z page on the town council’s website lists the primary responsibilities of the three councils. 



Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend MBR Acres Protest camp en-masse as protesters report two van loads of puppies leave th

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit are on scene

Delays expected and drivers warned to avoid area after HGV overturns

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent

14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Wyton beagle protest

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon