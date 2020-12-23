News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Mayor of Huntingdon, Blood Bikers and Eaton Socon School donate presents to Holly Children’s ward

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2020   
Mayor of Huntingdon donates Christmas presents to Holly Children's Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital 

Mayor of Huntingdon donates Christmas presents to Holly Children's Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

The Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb, the Blood Bikers, Eaton Socon Pre School and Hilton Foods have donated presents to the Holly Children’s ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.  

These presents will go through a 72-hour quarantine and then be given to children who will spend Christmas in hospital.  

In a Facebook post, staff from the Holly Children’s ward were really grateful and said: “Thank you to our Huntingdon Mayor, Hilton Foods, Blood bikers and Eaton Socon Pre School for their donations of toys and treats for staff and our patients over this festive period. 

“We are really grateful to everyone for their fundraising and donations it makes a huge difference to our patients both on the ward, PAU and in our outpatient department as well as to the team.” 

in a Facebook Post, Councillor Karl Webb, Mayor of Huntingdon said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the team, I hope the children are able to enjoy their Christmas Day. Happy Christmas to all at Holly Ward and the SCBU.” 

In a Facebook Post, Eaton Socon Pre-School said: “You're very welcome, so glad we were still able to donate this year. Merry Christmas to you all.” 

