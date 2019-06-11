75th anniversary of D-Day commemorations at Huntingdon Hall. 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorations at Huntingdon Hall.

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and Huntingdon Town Council joined hundreds of organisations across the country to remember those who took part in the largest seaborne invasion force in history on June 6, 1944.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at Pathfinder House, in Huntingdon, on the morning of June 6 and then a parade of local dignatries, led by a lone piper, made its way down to the Market Square.

Here, wreaths were laid to remember the fallen. The new mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Steve McAdam, chairman of HDC, Richard West, and representatives from RAF Wyton and the Royal Airforce Association also attended the event.

"It was a very important anniversary and it was only fitting that we should remember it here in Huntingdon, said Huntingdon town clerk, Philip Peacock.