A Huntingdon man was shocked to receive a postcard from notorious criminal Charles Bronson – and pieces of his artwork to sell for charity – after writing to him in prison.
Adrian Thurland contacted the infamous prisoner after hearing about his fundraising work, and to his surprise, got a response.
Bronson, who has been in prison for 46 years for crimes including armed robbery, is currently in HM Prison Woodhill in Milton Keynes.
In recent years he has become known for his quirky sketches and selling them to make money for charity.
Mr Thurland, who lives in Norfolk Road, Huntingdon, decided so contact Bronson in a bid to help raise money for a charity close to his heart.
He explained: “I suffered a terrible accident four years ago where I fell from a ladder and was left paralysed from the chest down.
“It’s been tough but I’ve received great support from The Rooprai Spinal Trust, so I wanted to raise money for them.
“I didn’t have a clue how to write to anyone in prison, but I looked into it and decided to send Charles a letter.
“I really didn’t think I would hear anything back – but it was a really quick response.”
Mr Thurland was sent two pieces of artwork and a signed copy of Bronson’s book ‘Broadmarsh’ co-wrote with author Richard Booth.
Bronson even changed his name to Charles Salvador in 2014 in a mark of respect to one of his favourite artists Salvador Dalí.
All three items went on to raise £340 for The Rooprai Spinal Trust.
Mr Thurland, who has raised £700 for the charity previously, said he was surprised to get a handwritten postcard in the package too.
It reads: “Ady, I’ll sort something [in regard to sending artwork].
“You’re a true survivor, I salute you, so much respect and the nurses at the spinal unit. Your old China, Charles Salvador. 2021.”
Mr Thurland added: “The drawings are dark humour but you can tell it’s him.
“I know that he has done a lot of bad things, but he didn’t know me and he didn’t have to send me anything for the charity, yet he did.
“People don’t really know how much work he does for charity and I think you always hear bad things about him when really there is this other side too.”
Bronson is set to be up for parole later this year and is campaigning for his hearing to be public.