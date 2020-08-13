Rhys Walton, 29, of St Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, was seen by members of the public and an off-duty police officer on January 18.

After hearing Walton say “I’ll batter him”, a concerned member of the public called police and the 29-year-old was arrested.

He later pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Monday, he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work.

PC Gunn, who investigated the matter, said: “Carrying a weapon of any sort can put you and others in danger. The witness and off-duty officer felt in imminent fear of violence and did the right thing by calling police.”