Ziesham Ashraf, 27, was walking along Brampton Road, in Huntingdon, at about 4.25pm on September 30, last year, when he approached the police inspector who was on duty and wearing plain clothes.

Ashraf asked the officer what he was looking at before calling him a “white Nazi” and shouting other offensive verbal abuse.

As the officer looked back at Ashraf in shock at what he’d said, he continued to swear and make verbal threats, telling the inspector “I’ll have you”.

The officer continued to watch Ashraf as he walked along the road and into a nearby property.

At this point he called uniform police officers who attended and promptly arrested Ashraf.

However, while in police custody, Ashraf again became aggressive towards members of staff, shouting verbal abuse and spitting at them.

Ashraf, of George Street, Huntingdon, denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, but was found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to an hospital order on September 16 and will remain there until he is assessed to no longer be a risk to the public.

PC Jack Phillips said: “Ashraf’s racist and aggressive behaviour in broad daylight was completely unprovoked and a real cause for concern.

“He was not aware that the inspector in Huntingdon was a police officer, which just further highlights his worrying behaviour towards a complete stranger.

“The actions he then showed towards officers in custody were again completely unacceptable.

“Although this isn’t a usual sentence, the most important thing is that a dangerous individual is off the streets and can no longer harass innocent members of the public.

“Being subjected to abuse while simply doing your job will not be tolerated and we will continue to take strong action against all forms of abuse.”