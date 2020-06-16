Eden Ward, 24, of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon was given the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 12).

The CBO prevents him from:

Entering Huntingdon town centre (as defined by the Huntingdon ring road. The only exclusions are to visit Huntingdonshire District Council on St Mary’s Street and Change Grove Live on Hartford Road to attend pre-booked appointments);

Entering any Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime approved store;

Being found within any shop without the proper means to pay for items;

Engaging in anti-social behaviours that are likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to other members of the community.

Ward pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting and possession of cannabis last month and was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

PC Harvey Noble from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team said: “Ward is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against his name.

“Any breaches of the Criminal Behaviour Order will be dealt with robustly in partnership with businesses in the town.”