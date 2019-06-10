Chris de Stefano had spent hours training for his appearance on the ITV show, with the work paying off as he made it through to the final.

In an display of co-ordination and agility, Chris used his upper body strength to swing from obstacle to obstacle, nearly making it to the top of Mount Midoriyama, which is the end.

Ninja Warrior UK is a television show which see's 250 competitors take on obstacle courses to test their physical strength.

Thousands of people apply to be on the show, presented by Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes, and hundreds have competed across five series.

Chris, who is 35, trained six days a week for the show, after previously having made it to the semi-final of the third series.

He made it to the final of this year's show, and finished joint third.

He said: "I was on the series three semi-final and wanted to get through to the final this time. I was approached to go on the show as they sometimes bring old contestants back."

Chris, who works in sales and marketing, says that he spends hours each evening training.

He said: "I have a gym in my house which I train in. I have to do cardio fitness which I do not enjoy, but I like training in my house. When it's nicer outside I also train at children's playgrounds, and they are similar to the obstacles."

Chris has already said that he is training for the next series of Ninja Warrior and is going to do is best to win.

He added: "Last year I broke my wrist which set me back but still managed to train, even if it was one handed. I am looking forward to next series already". To watch this years series of Ninja Warrior UK visit: www.itv.com/hub/ninja-warrior-uk.