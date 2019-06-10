Chris de Stefano had spent hours training for his appearance on the ITV show, with the work paying off as he made it through to the final.In an display of co-ordination and agility, Chris used his upper body strength to swing from obstacle to obstacle, nearly making it to the top of Mount Midoriyama, which is the end. Ninja Warrior UK is a television show which see's 250 competitors take on obstacle courses to test their physical strength. Thousands of people apply to be on the show, presented by Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes, and hundreds have competed across five series. Chris, who is 35, trained six days a week for the show, after previously having made it to the semi-final of the third series. He made it to the final of this year's show, and finished joint third. He said: