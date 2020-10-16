Scott Pickering, 22, was convicted of child sexual offences at Scarborough Youth Court in July 2015 and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for five years and handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

On June 3 last year, officers conducted a warrant at Pickering’s home in Garner Court, Huntingdon, where they seized a mobile phone and USB stick belonging to him.

He reacted aggressively when they were seized and tried to snatch them back.

Following forensic examination of the devices more than 4,600 indecent images of children, uploaded between 2017 and 2018, were found, including 1,658 category A (the most severe).

Pickering was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on October 9 after pleading guilty to five counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

DC Decca Riondino, who investigated, said: “Despite his previous conviction Pickering continued to view illegal material.

“Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image is first taken, but repeatedly every time that image is viewed.

“Tackling child abuse is a priority for the force and we are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders before the courts.”

INFO: Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit the force website: www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police on 101 (or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report), children’s social care or the NSPCC. If a child is in immediate danger always call 999.