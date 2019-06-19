Dean Marshall, 36, was drunk at the party in Colne, near Huntingdon, when he had a disagreement with his ex-partner and the victim at about 2.30am on January 1.

He punched the man to the face before repeatedly hitting his head off the edge of a table. He then attempted to hit him over the head with a bottle of vodka but it was taken from him.

Marshall took the keys to a Mercedes belonging to another partygoer and made his escape. The car was recovered two days later and he was arrested on 8 January.

The attack caused multiple facial fractures and fluid to enter the victim's brain and he was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he was placed into an induced coma. He remained in hospital for twelve days.

Marshall, of Sapley, Huntingdon pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taking a motor vehicle without consent and was jailed for 26 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (17 June).

DC Richard Diggle said: "Marshall's attack was brutal and calculated despite him being under the influence of alcohol.

"His actions left the victim with serious head injuries that he could have died from had it not have been for the officers who found him semi-conscious and provided enhanced first aid until ambulance arrived".

For more information on the different types of assault and their maximum penalties, please visit our website https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Assault