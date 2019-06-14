Steven Smith, 24, of Kent Road, Huntingdon, Charlie Curtis, 21, of Daniels Close, Willingham, and his brother Mark Curtis, 28, of Belsars Close, Willingham, Alfred Smith, 26, of Wellington Close, Old Hurst, were convicted yesterday (Thursday) following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.They were arrested after officers were alerted to a car being driven around residential streets suspiciously in Cambridge. The vehicle was stopped in Carisbrooke Road and the men were found inside, along with equipment hidden in the foot wells. The equipment also included a drill and as well as the balaclavas, there was dark clothing including caps and scarves. In interview all the men refused to comment and could not account for why they were in the car with the equipment. They will be sentenced on July 5. PC Andy Smith said: