The 41-year-old blew more than double the limit on Saturday night (August 1) when he failed the breath test giving a reading of 72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

In a post on the Cambridgeshire Police Facebook page, it read: “This car raised our suspicions after we saw it swerving across the A14.

“We put on a rolling road block and, after stopping the car, arrested the driver when he failed a breath test.”

The legal limit is 35mg.

A confidential 24/7 hotline to report drink or drug driving to the police is on 0800 032 0845.