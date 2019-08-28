Raimonds Butakovs, 27, was pulled over in Abbots Ripton Road, Huntingdon, at 2.30am today (28 August).

Butakovs, of High Street, Huntingdon, has been charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 September.

If you wish to report drink driving, we operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply us with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.