The birthday party was the final event in a successful series of that included a children's birthday party, a murder mystery evening, a quiz night and The Female of the Species author eveningm, which featured three crime writers.

Cllr Steve Criswell, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's communities and partnership committee attended the event, alongside the mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Steve McAdam.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of conversation and cake and were able to take a look behind the scenes in the Huntingdonshire Archives to hear about the incredible documents they store, from an 11th century Royal Charter to Oliver Cromwell's baptism entry.

The library has developed and grown over the past 10 years and currently welcomes more than 15,000 visitors each month, who borrow more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs. It welcomes all members of the community for a wide variety of events and activities, from weekly storytimes and rhymetimes for babies and toddler, talks and workshops for adults, a weekly scrabble club, regular reading groups and many more. Residents can visit their library to get or renew their bus pass and blue badge applications and since March, it also welcomes the public for appointments to register births, deaths and marriages.

Huntingdon Library and Archives opened to the public in 2009 after a £4.6 million investment from Cambridgeshire County Council. Replacing the old library, which served the community since 1971, the new building featured a bigger reading room with almost 35,000 books on loan, a range of meeting rooms for hire and a state of the art temperature controlled storeroom for the Huntingdonshire Archives and its 1.42km of shelving.