Redrow Homes South Midlands, which is currently building at Alconbury Weald, visited Alconbury Church of England Primary school for a festive-themed health and safety talk. Pupils learnt all about the construction of a house, from design to completion, as well as the rules that must be respected in the process. The session, aimed at Year 3 and Year 4 students, complemented their learning of ancient and modern building techniques.

Upon completion of the talk, the children were given the job title of ‘elf and safety’ officers, and have now been tasked with sharing their wealth of health and safety expertise with friends and family throughout the festive season and beyond.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow, we’re committed to encouraging young people to enter the construction industry, and are recognised for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

“The pupils were all engaged during the talk, and we’ve spotted some real talent among the newly named ‘Elf and Safety’ officers. Who knows, maybe some of them could become our future apprentices in a few years’ time.”