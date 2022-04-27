Redrow Sales Consultant Shelly Thomas helps members of the 1st Alconbury Scout Group to plant trees on Alconbury Weald. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

A local housebuilder is supporting a village scout group to make a difference on their doorstep by planting trees at Alconbury Weald.

Redrow South Midlands is currently building at Alconbury Weald on Bardolph Way and has donated land on its development to the 1st Alconbury Scout Group to help the Scouts’ mission ‘to make Alconbury an even greener space’.

Eight Scouts planted 45 trees with the help of Shelly Thomas, Redrow’s Sale Consultant, who was more than happy to offer her support by helping to dig the holes ready for planting.

Sid, 9, from the 1st Alconbury Scout Group, waters his recently planted tree that was donated by Redrow Homes. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

Scout leader Claire Gent said: “We want to say a big thank you to Redrow South Midlands for kindly providing us with land to plant our trees. The Scouts loved getting to work planting the trees and are looking forward to seeing them grow – thank you, Redrow”.

The tree-planting activity forms part of Redrow’s ongoing commitment to promoting community health and well-being.



