Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Huntingdon housebuilder helps local scouts to create greener spaces

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:00 AM April 27, 2022
Redrow Sales Consultant Shelly Thomas helps members of the 1st Alconbury Scout Group to plant trees on Alconbury Weald. 

Redrow Sales Consultant Shelly Thomas helps members of the 1st Alconbury Scout Group to plant trees on Alconbury Weald. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

A local housebuilder is supporting a village scout group to make a difference on their doorstep by planting trees at Alconbury Weald.  

Redrow South Midlands is currently building at Alconbury Weald on Bardolph Way and has donated land on its development to the 1st Alconbury Scout Group to help the Scouts’ mission ‘to make Alconbury an even greener space’.

Eight Scouts planted 45 trees with the help of Shelly Thomas, Redrow’s Sale Consultant, who was more than happy to offer her support by helping to dig the holes ready for planting. 

Sid, 9, from the 1st Alconbury Scout Group, waters his recently planted tree that was donated by Redrow Homes.

Sid, 9, from the 1st Alconbury Scout Group, waters his recently planted tree that was donated by Redrow Homes. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

Scout leader Claire Gent said: “We want to say a big thank you to Redrow South Midlands for kindly providing us with land to plant our trees. The Scouts loved getting to work planting the trees and are looking forward to seeing them grow – thank you, Redrow”.

The tree-planting activity forms part of Redrow’s ongoing commitment to promoting community health and well-being.


Environment News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Traffic is very heavy between A141 Spittals Way: between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road.

A141: Huntingdon 'gridlocked' with mile long queues

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Terry Turner, 36, of Ambury Road in Huntingdon, sent 25 explicit pictures to a 14-year-old boy over WhatsApp

Peterborough Crown Court

Huntingdon man, 36, sent explicit pictures to 14-year-old boy

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A group of people surround the victim (on the floor), who later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

St Neots assault left 27-year-old man with two bleeds on his brain

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon