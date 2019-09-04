Fire crews from Huntingdon and Papworth were called to a property on Lammas Gardens about 9pm following reports that the house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the first floor bedroom of a two storey house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "One female casualty was out of the building when crews arrived and required treatment for smoke inhalation. She was left in the care of ambulance crews.

"The crews returned to their stations by 10.45pm. The cause of the fire was accidental."