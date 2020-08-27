Huntingdon Raid PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police Huntingdon Raid PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have carried out a drugs raid in a home in Huntingdon and found cannabis, cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The house in Kings Ripton Road Huntingdon was raided by Police this morning, August 27, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After forcing their way into the property, officers found a significant amount of suspected cannabis, cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested inside the house on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and taken to Parkside Police Station.

PC Tom Russell, of the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and often go hand in hand with other types of criminality.

“I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

More information on drug dealing, and how to report it, is available on our website: https://bit.ly/31v6gqA.