This year's Huntingdon Christmas market included vegan stalls and family entertainment which BID Huntingdon says proved to be a huge success.

There was a variety of entertainment including stilt walkers and balloon sculptures.

New BID manager, Paul Sweeney, says he was thrilled with the turnout.

Paul said: “We at Huntingdon First are really pleased with the turnout for the Vegan Market and the traditional market which had some extra Christmas sparkle curtesy of Huntingdonshire District Council's Welcome Back Fund.

“Stilt walkers, free balloon sculptures, kids free hot chocolate, goodie bags and our very own BID Bear made an appearance.

“It was great to see so many happy faces in our town centre.

“Huntingdon’s very first Vegan market was a great success, offering a different lifestyle approach to our community, a wide variety of stalls ensured there was something for everyone, we hope to see them return in the new year.”

