Huntingdon's Christmas market is hailed a huge success

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2021
Huntingdon Christmas market happened last weekend with a variety of delicious food and drink.

Huntingdon Christmas market happened last weekend with a variety of delicious food and drink. - Credit: Hunts Post

This year's Huntingdon Christmas market included vegan stalls and family entertainment which BID Huntingdon says proved to be a huge success.

There was a variety of entertainment including stilt walkers and balloon sculptures.

Stilt walkers within Christmas market

Stilt walkers within Huntingdon Christmas market - Credit: Hunts Post

New BID manager, Paul Sweeney, says he was thrilled with the turnout.

Delicious food was on display at the Christmas markets.

Delicious food was on display at the Christmas markets. - Credit: Hunts Post

Paul said: “We at Huntingdon First are really pleased with the turnout for the Vegan Market and the traditional market which had some extra Christmas sparkle curtesy of Huntingdonshire District Council's Welcome Back Fund.

Stalls at the Christmas markets. 

Stalls at the Christmas markets. - Credit: Hunts Post

 “Stilt walkers, free balloon sculptures, kids free hot chocolate, goodie bags and our very own BID Bear made an appearance.  

“It was great to see so many happy faces in our town centre.  

Stalls at the Huntingdon Christmas markets. 

Stalls at the Huntingdon Christmas markets. - Credit: Hunts Post

“Huntingdon’s very first Vegan market was a great success, offering a different lifestyle approach to our community, a wide variety of stalls ensured there was something for everyone, we hope to see them return in the new year.” 

Cake at the Huntingdon Christmas markets. 

Cake at the Huntingdon Christmas markets. - Credit: Hunts Post


Alexandra Collett
Debbie Davies
Alexandra Collett
Alexandra Collett