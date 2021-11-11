News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Remembrance service held in Huntingdon to mark Armistice Day

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:21 PM November 11, 2021
A short service and two minute silence was held today to mark Armistice Day. 

A short service and two minute silence was held today to mark Armistice Day. - Credit: Archant

A Remembrance service was held in Huntingdon today to mark Armistice Day. 

Today on November 11, the Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Karl Webb joined a short service and two-minute silence at 11am this morning.

Remembrance service was held on the market square in Huntingdon today. 

Remembrance service was held on the market square in Huntingdon today. - Credit: Archant

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.  

Trumpet sounded for the two minute silence. 

Trumpet sounded for the two minute silence. - Credit: Archant

There will be a Huntingdon Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade that will take place on the Market Square on Sunday November 14. 

The Service is planned in conjunction with RAF Wyton and the RAF Wyton Area Voluntary Band. 

A trumpet marked the end of the two minute silence

A trumpet marked the end of the two minute silence - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  2. 2 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
  3. 3 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
  1. 4 'A difficult winter ahead' NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan 
  2. 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
  3. 6 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
  4. 7 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
  5. 8 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
  6. 9 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  7. 10 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton

Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Chambers the owner of The Shopkeepers Daughter is asking people to support their local high street. 

New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon