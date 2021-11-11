Gallery

A short service and two minute silence was held today to mark Armistice Day. - Credit: Archant

A Remembrance service was held in Huntingdon today to mark Armistice Day.

Today on November 11, the Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Karl Webb joined a short service and two-minute silence at 11am this morning.

Remembrance service was held on the market square in Huntingdon today. - Credit: Archant

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.

Trumpet sounded for the two minute silence. - Credit: Archant

There will be a Huntingdon Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade that will take place on the Market Square on Sunday November 14.

The Service is planned in conjunction with RAF Wyton and the RAF Wyton Area Voluntary Band.

A trumpet marked the end of the two minute silence - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.