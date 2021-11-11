Gallery
Remembrance service held in Huntingdon to mark Armistice Day
Published: 3:21 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A Remembrance service was held in Huntingdon today to mark Armistice Day.
Today on November 11, the Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Karl Webb joined a short service and two-minute silence at 11am this morning.
Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.
There will be a Huntingdon Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade that will take place on the Market Square on Sunday November 14.
The Service is planned in conjunction with RAF Wyton and the RAF Wyton Area Voluntary Band.
You may also want to watch:
Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.
Most Read
- 1 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
- 2 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
- 3 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
- 4 'A difficult winter ahead' NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan
- 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
- 6 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
- 7 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
- 8 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
- 9 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 10 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order