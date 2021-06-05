Published: 9:28 AM June 5, 2021

The two Rotary clubs in Huntingdon joined forces to install community events noticeboard on the wall of the tow's Sainsbury store.

The board was officially unveiled by the two current Rotary presidents: Alisdair Wotherspoon who is president of the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club and Ken Walmsley, president of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon.

Rotarian Peter Downes arranged for the installation of the board with the collaboration of the Sainsbury's manager.

He said: 'We must do everything we can to boost community activities in Huntingdon, especially as we pull out of lockdown.

"We chose this location as the 'centre of gravity' of Huntingdon town centre has moved from the market place to this this area. Local groups used to display their posters on the church railings but very few people go there now.'

"Clubs wishing to advertise their forthcoming events can leave a poster for display at the Lottery counter inside the Sainsbury store. The board is not to be use for fly-posting."







