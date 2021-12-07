Jayden featured on the left claimed the all-around silver medal. - Credit: Sue Beasant

Huntingdon performance gymnasts were in Telford this weekend competing in the national finals.

Huntingdon gymnasts helped the region secure two team golds and two team silvers, as well as an individual silver, in addition, two boys made the national squad testing day.

A further gymnast will attend the reward squad training camp.

Codi Hurd - Credit: Sue Besant

Head of Men’s Artistic at Huntingdon, Ben Howells said: “This is a fitting result and demonstrates that dedication and hard work pays off.

“We now preparing for more success in the coming months.

“All credit to the gymnasts and their coaches.”

In the youngest age group, Level 1 Club, Theo Simcock Simms, 9 years old came 44th and his Team 5th in his first ever national final event.

In Level 4 Club, Riley, the fourth in from the left came 11th, aiding his team’s performance to take silver. - Credit: Sue Besant

In the Level 2 Club category, George Sabine, 10 years old came 20th and Finlay Ashby 10 years old came 32nd, both aiding their teams performance to take the silver medal.

In Level 3 Club, Alex Shirley 10 years old came 5th overall and secured a place on the reward squad at Lilleshall.

In Level 3 Elite, Codi Hurd 10 years old came 4th and secured a place at the national squad testing day.

George second in from left Finley and fourth in from the left both aided their teams performance to take the silver medal. - Credit: Sue Beasant

In Level 4 Club, Riley Scarfe 11 years old came 11th, aiding his team’s performance to take silver.

In Level 5 Club, Jaden Colman 13 years old claimed the all-around silver medal and with teammate Sunny Mayo 13 years old in 16th, the boys helped their team take gold.

Sol Scott 14 years old came 5th overall in the Elite level 6 category and has also earned himself a place at the national squad testing day.

Sol now prepares for an English international in Austria at the end of November.

Huntingdon gymnast’s performances and results across all the age groups helped the East Region win the overall Blakeborough Trophy.

The Club was founded by Head Coach, Terry Sharpington, in 1976, operating in a local school with 20 gymnasts and the minimum of apparatus (2 mats, a vaulting horse and a home-made spring board!)

A few interested parents volunteered to help and eventually trained to become qualified coaches.

To find out more visit:- www.huntingdon-gymnastics.org