Dr Mary Simpson from Acorn Surgery in Huntingdon has said that all surgeries around the region are working “around the clock” to prepare and help those who need it.

Dr Simpson told The Hunts Post that doctors are being told to reduce the number of patients that they are seeing face-to-face, and although most patients have been understanding, wants to remind people to be as kind as possible during the pandemic.

Dr Simpson said: “We are wanting to ask people to just stay calm, and help one another. Please don’t stock pile drugs, we all have a moral responsibility to help those who are around us.

“We are doing everything we can to prepare, and this time next week I am sure that things will be really different.

“GP practices are rallying together, working around the click to help. I went into schools last week and taught children how to wash their hands effectively. It is all about trying to help people instead of scaremongering.”

Dr Simpson also wants to warn those who smoke to be cautious, and encourage them to stop smoking.

“Those who smoke are 14 times more likely to need respiratory ventilation, so we are trying to help encourage those to give up smoking.

“All we want people to know is whilst everyone has been panic buying, we have been preparing.”

