Huntingdon Girls Football Club stand proudly with their new defibrillator. - Credit: Huntingdon Girls Football Club

Huntingdon Girls Football Club was presented with a new defibrillator after lifesaving awareness was raised during Euro 2020.

Amanda Norton, who runs a Facebook page called Heart On Display, fundraised to purchase the lifesaving equipment and then donates to local organisations who can benefit.

Following Denmark's Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020 - it raised awareness of the importance of having access to the equipment.

Amanda said: “I am passionate about getting as many defibrillators as possible into the community.

"Having watched this club gather at Coneygear Park every week I wanted to fundraise and donate a defibrillator to them.”

Stephen Butler, the club’s chairman said: “We can’t thank Amanda enough for all her hard work and fundraising efforts.”

To support Amanda please search Facebook, Heart on Display.

Huntingdon Girls FC provide football opportunities for girls aged four plus.

To find out more visit: https://www.huntingdongirlsfc.co.uk/







