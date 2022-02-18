Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Defibrillator presented to girls' football team after successful fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM February 18, 2022
Huntingdon Girls Football Club stand proudly with their new defibrillator.

Huntingdon Girls Football Club stand proudly with their new defibrillator. - Credit: Huntingdon Girls Football Club

Huntingdon Girls Football Club was presented with a new defibrillator after lifesaving awareness was raised during Euro 2020.

Amanda Norton, who runs a Facebook page called Heart On Display, fundraised to purchase the lifesaving equipment and then donates to local organisations who can benefit.

Following Denmark's Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020 - it raised awareness of the importance of having access to the equipment.

Amanda said: “I am passionate about getting as many defibrillators as possible into the community.

"Having watched this club gather at Coneygear Park every week I wanted to fundraise and donate a defibrillator to them.”

Stephen Butler, the club’s chairman said: “We can’t thank Amanda enough for all her hard work and fundraising efforts.”

To support Amanda please search Facebook, Heart on Display.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed
  2. 2 Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash
  1. 4 Fallen tree disrupts train line between Hitchin and St Neots
  2. 5 Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode
  3. 6 Former Cambridgeshire Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman
  4. 7 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
  5. 8 5 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Cambridgeshire right now
  6. 9 Man dies following A1123 crash in St Ives after passer-by attempts CPR
  7. 10 Disruption warning over bridge repairs in St Neots and St Ives

Huntingdon Girls FC provide football opportunities for girls aged four plus.

To find out more visit: https://www.huntingdongirlsfc.co.uk/



Charity Fundraiser
Health Care
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Garage replacement plan

Housing News

Garage plans which upset residents are set for approval

Julian Makey

person
Milestone marked in construction of Huntingdon Fire Station.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Milestone marked in construction of new fire station

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

Cambs Live News

Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon