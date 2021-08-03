News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Giant elephant and free rides at Huntingdon Fun Day

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:47 PM August 3, 2021   
Huntingdon Fun Day was lots of enjoyment for children and family 

Huntingdon Fun Day was lots of enjoyment for children and family - Credit: Archant

Families and visitors enjoyed a Fun Day in Huntingdon town centre on Saturday.  

With free fun fair rides, face-painting, and a giant elephant, there were plenty of activities on offer.  

The event was organised by BID Huntingdon and Sue Wing, from the group, said: “It was just absolutely amazing, I think it was the busiest Fun Day we have ever had.  

The fun day included six free rides at the event 

The fun day included six free rides at the event - Credit: Archant

“Plus all the rides were free this time and it was just busy all day and it was so lovely to see everybody smiling and the children.  

“You could hear them all having such a good time and we received lots and lots of lovely feedback.  

Esther, eight years old at Huntingdon Fun Day 

Esther, eight years old at Huntingdon Fun Day - Credit: Archant

“We had this elephant stilt walker, which looked like someone was actually sitting on an elephant.  

Tommy, five years old at Huntingdon Fun Day 

Tommy, five years old at Huntingdon Fun Day - Credit: Archant

“It was like a massive life size elephant more or less and there was a face-painter and a bungee jump activity. 

“There was six different sorts of rides that children could go on for free.” 

Huntingdon Fun Day had six free rides

Huntingdon Fun Day had six free rides - Credit: Archant

Huntingdon News

