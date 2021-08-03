Giant elephant and free rides at Huntingdon Fun Day
- Credit: Archant
Families and visitors enjoyed a Fun Day in Huntingdon town centre on Saturday.
With free fun fair rides, face-painting, and a giant elephant, there were plenty of activities on offer.
The event was organised by BID Huntingdon and Sue Wing, from the group, said: “It was just absolutely amazing, I think it was the busiest Fun Day we have ever had.
“Plus all the rides were free this time and it was just busy all day and it was so lovely to see everybody smiling and the children.
“You could hear them all having such a good time and we received lots and lots of lovely feedback.
“We had this elephant stilt walker, which looked like someone was actually sitting on an elephant.
“It was like a massive life size elephant more or less and there was a face-painter and a bungee jump activity.
“There was six different sorts of rides that children could go on for free.”