Huntingdon-based Trime has seen the X-Solar Hybrid’s sustainable credentials being recognised by the international, independent, non-political, environment group The Green Organisation and follows on from a 2018 award for its water-saving X-Splash wash bay system.

Now senior representatives from Trime have been invited to a glittering presentation ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in November when they will be presented with their award.

Paul Hay, UK managing director, said: “We are delighted to receive this accolade. Environmental issues concerning the use of fossil fuels on sites are a major subject, so we have been focussing our product development to promote the use of renewables.

“To have the X-Solar Hybrid officially acknowledged as a sustainable product is extremely satisfying.”

Trime has all the bases covered with the X-Solar Hybrid tower which features LED lighting powered by a combination of solar energy and battery power, all backed-up by an engine-driven battery charging system to ensure continual illumination.

The system features four 100 watt lamps which deliver a light coverage of 2400 square metres, combined with up to 3000 hours of uninterrupted running without refuelling.

Trime said that for 95 per cent of its operation the X-Solar Hybrid emitted zero noise, along with 97 per cent zero emissions.

The firm’s engineers have calculated that the X-Solar Hybrid will bring significant cost savings and environmental gains when compared to a standard lighting tower, using just £5 of fuel per month - a dramatic reduction from the £457 diesel bill for traditional systems.

The Green Apple Awards began in 1994 and have become established as the country’s major recognition for environmental endeavour among companies, councils, communities and countries with the Green Organisation working to recognise and promote environmental best practice around the world.

Trime UK Limited supplies many of the leading UK and Ireland rental firms with eco-sensitive LED site lighting equipment and is part of the Trime Group, based near Milan.