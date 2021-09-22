Published: 9:00 AM September 22, 2021

A Huntingdon firefighter will be taking on a huge charity challenge as he attempts to run more than 850 miles in over just 25 days.

Watch Commander Graham George (known as Lenny) will be running from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall.

He’ll be attempting to run over 850 miles over just 25 days, running approximately 35 miles per day.

Huntingdon firefighter Lenny George set for charity run across Britain. - Credit: Cambs Fire Service

Lenny has taken on the challenge to help raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity and The Samaritans – two charities that support the fire service community and help those struggling with their physical and mental health.

So far he has raised over £900 and is looking to raise a further £2,100 to reach his target of £3,000.

Speaking of why he’s taken on the challenge, Lenny said: “I wanted to do something for those that find themselves with poor mental health and limited or no support.

“I also want to acknowledge the help that is available for fire service members and their families.

“I am raising money for two charities. The Fire Fighters Charity who provide support and rehabilitation, both in mind and body for fire service members and their family, and The Samaritans who help many people who feel they have nowhere else to turn.

“To give an idea, £1,500 could provide a week of rehabilitation at a dedicated Fire Fighters Charity centre, and £1,500 would allow The Samaritans to staff phone lines for three hours.”

To support him on his journey, Lenny has been sponsored by local business Cambridge Campervans, ElectriCal and Sequoia Stark.

Further sponsorship opportunities are welcome to support him on his challenge.

Helping him on his journey will be friends and family, who’ll accompany him on route in the support van, provided by Cambridge Campervans.

It will be the biggest challenge Lenny has ever taken on and he has bravely shared his story on why these charities are so important, plus how the money helps them to continue to offer their invaluable services.

You can find his story, as well as make a donation, on his Virgin Money Giving page - https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GrahamGeorge5