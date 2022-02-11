News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Milestone marked in construction of new fire station

Clare Butler

Published: 12:31 PM February 11, 2022
Milestone marked in construction of Huntingdon Fire Station.

An official 'topping out' ceremony was held to mark a key milestone in the construction of the new training facility and fire station in Huntingdon. 

The event took place last week to celebrate the highest point of the main building being complete.  

Once complete, we'll be looking for more on-call firefighters to join the existing Huntingdon crew at the station. 

Proposals for the facility were given the go ahead by planners at Huntingdonshire District Council early last year. 

The centre will provide "effective, reliable and realistic training for all operational firefighters and a much-needed capacity to enable the service to train more firefighters" than it is able to facilitate on the existing site on Hartford Road.  

The larger facilities will also accommodate support staff from occupational health, health and safety and operational support group colleagues. 

If you live in Huntingdon, Stukeley Meadows, part of Great Stukeley, Hinchingbrooke, or Brampton, you could be close enough to join the service. 

To find out more get in touch at: recruitment@cambsfire.gov.uk 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
