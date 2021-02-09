Published: 7:00 AM February 9, 2021

Stuart Delf, Stuie Delf and Carla Delf are encouraging people to support EACH. - Credit: Archant

A Huntingdon family whose nine-year-old son sadly passed away one year ago are encouraging people to raise money for a children’s charity that supported them.

Fraser Delf, described by his family as “cheeky and loving” died on January 17 last year.

He was born with a rare condition called Coats plus syndrome, which affects multiple organs and causes brain abnormalities, that worsen over time.

Mum Carla and dad Stuart were supported by East Anglia Children Hospices (EACH) who helped managed Fraser’s pain, cared for him during his final weeks and comforted his older brother Stuie.

When the news was announced last week that EACH were facing a £2m cash shortfall – the family wanted to help.

Amazingly, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Stuie raised thousands of pounds for the hospice by taking part in charity challenges.

In May last year he ran 5k around his home every day, raising £17,000 which is enough to provide three days’ care and support at EACH’s hospice in Milton, where the family spent their last days with Fraser.

Stuie launched a new fundraising campaign at the start of this year with his football team Huntingdon Town Rowdies U14s.

They each pledged to run 60 miles in 35 days, meaning they will run a collective 1,000 miles in aid of EACH.

Carla said: “We will always be so thankful for the support that EACH gave Fraser during the last few weeks of his life.

“They cared for us too – we were able to stay with him and they cooked meals for us and did our washing.”

EACH also took time for Stuie by allowing him to bake cakes in the kitchen and helping him with his school work.

“Our families could come and visit and they were just the best support for everyone,” Carla continued.

It was announced last week that EACH would not renew leases for its head office in Milton or its regional base in Ipswich.

But their three hospices "would remain open and continue to provide care", chief executive Phil Gormley said.

Carla added: “We would encourage anyone to support EACH and the amazing work they do for families like ours.

“It wasn’t just in Fraser's final weeks, but throughout the whole journey that they have been there for us.”

Donations to Stuie’s football team challenge can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rowdiesrunners1000milechallenge