Ryan Berridge with Harrison Berridge at the Emergency Services Day in Huntingdon Ryan Berridge with Harrison Berridge at the Emergency Services Day in Huntingdon

BID Huntingdon welcomed people of all ages to the Market Square, in Huntingdon, on Saturday.

Representatives from Cambridgeshire police, the ambulance and fire service and Magpas attended and provided demonstrations of equipment and members of the public were able to learn more about the various organisations.

Sue Wing, BID manager, said: "The emergency services made everyone feel welcome and encouraged visitors to take a close look at the vehicles and equipment whilst learning about the facilities.

They demonstrated their skills and shared actual stories about life-saving episodes which gave even more meaning to the top class service offered by our emergency service teams and doubtless inspired many a youngster to appreciate the experience and bravery needed.

The Emergency Services Day in Huntingdon on September 7 The Emergency Services Day in Huntingdon on September 7

"Friends and families enjoyed the chance for photo opportunities sitting in police cars and fire engines and wearing an ensemble of police hats and handcuffs. Various sirens sounded out bringing even more atmosphere to the event which was a resounding success."

There was also free face painting and balloons and the BID Bear even had a go at administering CPR. A £50 voucher was up for grabs with the winner able to spend it in a Huntingdon business of their choice.