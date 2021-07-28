Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
A Huntingdon drug dealer who stole from a vulnerable man has been jailed.
Matthew Hearn was given his ‘friend’s’ bankcard so he could withdraw and borrow £100 on January 19.
Instead the 29-year-old went and withdrew £750.
Neighbourhood officers caught up with Hearn on January 25 at Huntingdon Train Station carrying out a drug deal.
He was arrested after he was found with mobile phones crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
Hearn, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and fraud by false representation at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (July 26) where he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.
PC Tom Russell from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team said: “Hearn is a prolific drug dealer who will exploit vulnerable people in order to sell drugs.”
If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it here: https://bit.ly/3y87pC5
