A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a motor collision.

Huntingdon Police on their Twitter page posted: “We are currently at the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and car on the Huntingdon ring road near Sainsbury’s.

“The cyclist is believed to have suffered serious injuries and is being airlifted to hospital.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”