New president elected for the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:00 PM July 11, 2022
Rotarian Michael Day (right) hands over the presidency of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell to Geoff Richardson (left).

Geoff Richardson has been elected as the new president of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell.

The presidency was handed over to Geoff by the previous Rotary Club president, Michael Day, during a ceremony at The Elm pub, in Abbots Ripton.

Geoff was voted in after putting his name forward for the role, and most of his fellow Rotarians and their partners were present for the celebrations and meal, which took place on June 30.

Geoff said: "It’s one of those things you work towards. I was president previously in 2000, and It’s nice to think I’m taking over and able to lead the club in the direction it needs to be led."

"It was an enjoyable ceremony. Now I’m planning to look at various community projects which we do and see if we can carry on doing all the youth projects, but primarily, looking into trying to encourage more people to become Rotarians.”


