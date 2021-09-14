Published: 8:53 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM September 14, 2021

The Cromwell Museum is holding a special event where they show exhibit the first 'fake news.' - Credit: Stuart Orme

The Cromwell Museum is holding a special event where they will exhibit the first 'fake news.'

Fake News’ may be all over the news and social media today, but the phenomenon is really nothing new.

The English Civil War of the 1640s was the first 'Fake News' conflict in the English language, with an explosion of printed material, the birth of the popular press and use of propaganda to promote a cause.

On Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 the Cromwell Museum will bring to life these events and show how printing worked, as one of the courtrooms in Huntingdon Town Hall is turned into a recreation of a 17th century printers’ workshop.

Members of the Times Past Living History group will be bringing in a replica of a 17th century printing press and demonstrating how pages were created for the newsbooks of the period, from typesetting to bookbinding.

Stuart Orme, Curator of the Cromwell Museum said: "This is a great opportunity to find out about the ‘information age’ – 1600s style, by seeing how books, pamphlets and newspapers were produced at that time, perhaps even helping operate the press!”

The ‘Fake News’ event runs from 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday in Huntingdon Town Hall; admission is free of charge.

For more information visit the Cromwell Museum’s website at www.cromwellmuseum.org or follow its social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.