Published: 11:00 AM March 16, 2021

The Huntingdon Covid-19 Response Team talk about how they have supported the community during the last year.

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “I am really proud of how our community came together during this pandemic, with a large number of volunteers joining our team to help the most vulnerable members of our community during the worst crisis most of us have ever known.

“Our main focus was on providing emergency food support and medication to those who needed it. But we also carried out welfare checks on those who felt isolated.

“We also provided public health language videos on Covid safety and rules and undertook a number of large gardening jobs.

“We began a number of projects to promote children’s mental health, such as the Youth Superstar Awards, holiday craft and activity packs, laptops and stationary for schools, school uniform support and our Christmas gift appeal.

“In response to the ongoing need for food support we are also about to launch a new community fridge at Thongsley Fields Primary School.”



