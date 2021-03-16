News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Covid One Year On: Huntingdon Response Team reflects back over the last year

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:00 AM March 16, 2021   
Patrick Kadewere 

Patrick Kadewere helping within School Uniform Support Project - Credit: Patrick Kadewere 

The Huntingdon Covid-19 Response Team talk about how they have supported  the community during the last year.  

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “I am really proud of how our community came together during this pandemic, with a large number of volunteers joining our team to help the most vulnerable members of our community during the worst crisis most of us have ever known.  

“Our main focus was on providing emergency food support and medication to those who needed it. But we also carried out welfare checks on those who felt isolated.

“We also provided public health language videos on Covid safety and rules and undertook a number of large gardening jobs.  

“We began a number of projects to promote children’s mental health, such as the Youth Superstar Awards, holiday craft and activity packs, laptops and stationary for schools, school uniform support and our Christmas gift appeal.  

“In response to the ongoing need for food support we are also about to launch a new community fridge at Thongsley Fields Primary School.” 


Debbie Davies
John Elworthy
Julian Makey
