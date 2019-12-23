The huge creation, which measures eight-foot by eight-foot by six foot, takes up most of the living room at Mike Addis's Great Northern Street home and he used more than 450,000 Lego bricks for the creation.

Mike, 61, and his wife Catherine Weightman, 56, enlisted the help of family and friends to help build the winter scene and it took just six weeks to create.

The alpine village has a German market, a working train, Santa's workshop, Swiss chalets, a Bavarian church, street procession and choir.

"We have been doing this for 25 years and it has become quite difficult to come up with something different each year, but we enjoy going to alpine areas and have some happy memories of alpine villages so we based it on that.

There is a mixture of reality and myth as we have a traditional German market but also some elves and a gingerbread house."

Mike is the man behind last year's Harry Potter and Hogwarts construction in the window of the Oxfam Book Shop in Huntingdon, a model of the A14 at Huntingdon Library in the summer and he and Catherine have built a Victorian doll's house, a dalek and a polar bear.

Mike will be constructing a Star Wars lego model at Oxfam Books in Huntingdon High Street.

Oxfam Books is always looking for donations of Lego, which sell well and can be used for Mike's window displays.

INFO: Oxfam Books is based at 101 Huntingdon High Street. If you have any Lego you would like to donate, take it along to the shop.