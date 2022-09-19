Huntingdon councillor Patrick Kadewere has led tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II as floral t - Credit: Office of Cllr Patrick Kadewere

A councillor has praised residents for quickly coming together as Huntingdon paid its respects to the Queen.

In a statement, Cllr Patrick Kadewere, of Huntingdon North, said: “On behalf of my Huntingdon North Ward, we were saddened with the death of our precious Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was amazing to see how the community quickly came together on the green of Thongsley and invited me to brief them on how we were going to pay our respect as a community.”

Cllr Kadewere, founder of the Huntingdonshire Community Group (HCG), said he felt honoured to lay flowers at Buckingham Palace in tribute to the Queen.

The statement added: “I was privileged to lay flowers where I met Lord Harry Carr of the Principality of Sealand, who showed interest to come and support our projects in Huntingdon.

“Rest in peace our beloved Queen Elizabeth II -we will always cherish you.”

Leo Ayerakwa, chairman of the HCG, recognised the Queen’s duty to her country during her record-breaking reign.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented so much in our lives and for such a long time during her reign,” said Mr Ayerakwa.

“When we think of the late Queen, we think of duty, commitment, energy and service to the country.”

Cllr Marion Kadewere, co-founder and secretary of HCG, described Queen Elizabeth II as an “icon”.

She said: “I was privileged to lay flowers at Buckingham Palace where I witnessed hundreds of thousands of people all over the world coming to pay their respect.

“Rest in peace our icon - you left us an ever-lasting legacy.”

Others also laid floral tributes at Huntingdon Town Hall, including Ann Beevor, former town councillor and mayor.

“It was an honour to lay flowers on behalf of Huntingdonshire Community Group for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Ms Beevor said.

“The Queen showed all the best qualities in her dealings with the people we will miss her I have seen three monarchs; may King Charles III follow in her footsteps.”

Esther Hagan-Brown, secretary for Cambridgeshire Ghanaian Association, added: “HM Queen Elizabeth II showed us all how the world should live in harmony, peace and tranquillity.

“Rest in peace our Queen.”