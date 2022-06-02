Loyal subjects from the Huntingdon based company Trime UK downed tools, switched off computers, closed spreadsheets, and sat down to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a scrumptious lunch.

The Ermine Street manufacturer of lighting towers for the UK construction and rental firms decked out their workshop in patriotic Union Jacks, trimmed with red, white and blue balloons. The finishing touch was a life-size image of Her Majesty the Queen.

Emma Cohen, Trime UK’s marketing administrator said: "Many of our team work hard travelling throughout the UK and Ireland, so we seized this opportunity to get together and mark this wonderful occasion with as many of our people as we could.”

Trime UK has been headquartered on the Ermine Business Park since 2016. Trime has more than 50 years experience in the manufacture, development and marketing of environmentally sustainable lighting sets for the rail, off-shore, event, construction and rental markets.



