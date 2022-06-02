Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon company celebrates Jubilee in style

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:44 PM June 2, 2022
Staff at Trime UK in Huntingdon celebrated the Jubilee with a royal themed spread.

Staff at Trime UK celebrated the Jubilee with a royal themed spread. - Credit: TRIME UK

Loyal subjects from the Huntingdon based company Trime UK downed tools, switched off computers, closed spreadsheets, and sat down to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a scrumptious lunch.

The Ermine Street manufacturer of lighting towers for the UK construction and rental firms decked out their workshop in patriotic Union Jacks, trimmed with red, white and blue balloons. The finishing touch was a life-size image of Her Majesty the Queen.

Emma Cohen, Trime UK’s marketing administrator said: "Many of our team work hard travelling throughout the UK and Ireland, so we seized this opportunity to get together and mark this wonderful occasion with as many of our people as we could.”

Trime UK has been headquartered on the Ermine Business Park since 2016. Trime has more than 50 years experience in the manufacture, development and marketing of environmentally sustainable lighting sets for the rail, off-shore, event, construction and rental markets.


