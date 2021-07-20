Published: 5:00 PM July 20, 2021

Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin…

Those words probably mean very little except to the ‘boomer’ generation but at one time, they were heard every weekday at 1.45 in the afternoon on BBC Radio at the start of Listen With Mother - 'a programme for mothers and children at home’ as the Radio Times put it at the time.

Well, times have certainly changed but did you know, mums and dads - and children - that HCR104fm broadcasts a children’s story every weekday? Children’s Bedtime Story can be heard at 6.50pm during Drivetime.

There’s also Children’s Saturday Story at around 7.50am in Early Breakfast and Children’s Poetry Corner on Sundays during Sunday Supplement.

In this digital age when even the youngest can master a smartphone, we believe that children can benefit from the spoken word and just a few minutes away from those pressures can really be precious!

More about how HCR is reaching out in the community

Specialist shows have been a feature of HCR’s programming since its inception and anyone interested in the stars, (no not the celeb variety), can catch our Sky Tonight show every month on the first Tuesday of every month at 7pm to learn what to look out for in the night sky.

The show is presented by Pete Singleton with expert input from Paul Fellows FRAS and Jonathan Clough FRAS who are both members of the Cambridge Astronomical Association (CAA).

The show also features the latest news from current missions to the moon, Mars, and other planets and the International Space Station. If you have a question about anything to do with astronomy and space, email: skytonight@hcrfm and answers will be given on the next show.

This month’s show was broadcast on Tuesday July 6 and if you missed it, go to our website at www.hcrfm and click on podcasts and select the Sky Tonight tab.

Paul Fellows, chairman of the CAA is happy to welcome new members to his Association and the is always keen to encourage youngsters to join and spark their interest in stargazing.

Meetings are held at the University Institute of Astronomy, although recently, talks and presentations during the pandemic have been via video. You can visit: www.caa-cya.org for more information on how to join and to see upcoming events.

We’ll be back with more news about HCR104fm in a month’s time.

Huntingdon Community Radio is based in Huntingdon. - Credit: HCR







