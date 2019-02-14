Station officials say only about five per cent of its volunteers are female, with just three regular female presenters.

“We are always on the lookout for new talent, both on-air and behind the scenes,” said managing director, Bill Hensley.

“Although we would particularly welcome applications from women, as very few seem to put themselves forward. Maybe they think they don’t have enough confidence, or enough time - but we provide full training and plenty of flexibility, so people can do hours that suit them.”

One of the station’s few female volunteers is Tara Daynes, 49, who produces and presents on HCR104fm’s Over To You, Sunday Supplement and Senior Moments programmes.

She said: “It would be great to hear more women’s voices on air, as well as have more female input on the production side. I do most of my producing from home, which means I can work it around my day job and other commitments.”

Tara has only been with HCR104fm for nine months, but says she has been given the opportunities to really make an impact at the station.

She said: “Learning a new skill set has been very satisfying, and there are always people ready to give some help if you need it.”

HCR104fm broadcasts within a 5km radius of Huntingdon, as far afield as Cambridge on DAB, and worldwide via the internet.

“As half of our listenership are women, we want our programmes to reflect that” said Mr Hensley.

“And the only way that can happen is if more women join us to produce and present our shows”.

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Bill Hensley on 07767 823424 or e-mail volunteer@hcrfm.co.uk.