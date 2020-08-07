The popular station has been full-time on air for more than nine years, broadcasting 24 hours a day seven days a week.

They currently have around 80 volunteers but are now on the lookout for more.

They would like presenters, trainee presenters, producers to research and find guests for various shows and people to help with surveys to keep up to date with what listeners want.

Bill Hensley, managing director, said: “Most of their members are male, so we would like to address this balance and would welcome applications from females.”

For further information, please contact Bill on 07767 823424 or email him – bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk to arrange an informal chat.