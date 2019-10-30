The gates will opem 5:30pm at Huntingdon Riverside Park, where there will also be a fairground and food stalls and fireworks at 7:30pm.

The park's coffee shop will be open serving hot soup or visit the catering van for your hotdogs or burgers.

Recycling was the theme of this year's firework's competition, with schools entering their own recycling posters, and will collect their prize on Thursday.

The chairman of the Oxmoor Community Action Group (OCAG) Huntingdon and event organiser Jill Tavener said: "OCAG aims to keep children safe, build awareness of the world around, think about the wild life and pets and make sure they are safe too"

Founder of Huntingdonshire Community Group Cllr Patrick Kadewere said "It is always a pleasure for our group to support this wonderful free community event, which draws larger crowds every year, we are happy to be providing volunteers on the night to marshal the event and make sure everyone is safe".

The event is sponsored by: OCAG, HCG, Freemens Trust, Breheney, Urban & Civic, Tesco's and Luminus. Special thanks to: London Signs Brampton, Wyton On the Hill Big Printing, and Godmanchester Freemens.