This year’s Christmas lights are up in Huntingdon town centre
- Credit: Patrick Kadewere
Huntingdon’s Christmas lights have been put up this week by the town council.
Councillor Patrick Kadewere, for Huntingdon Town Council, has said how lovely it is to see them.
In a Facebook post, Councillor Kadewere said: “Thank you to Huntingdon Town Council for a job well done.”
Some Huntingdon residents commented underneath and shared how they were enjoying seeing them too.
Marilyn Simpson said: “They always do great job. Brings some cheer around!”
Deb Wurf said: “Big thumbs up for Huntingdon Town Council.”
Marshall Gore said: “Great Job. Keep on fulfilling your purpose.”
Sue Milton said: Thanks for sharing - lovely to see the town lit up.”
We know Christmas may look a little different this year, but The Hunts Post is asking readers to decorate front windows, gardens and homes and send us the pics. Send your pictures and videos to alexandra.collett@archant.co.uk