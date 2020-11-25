News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
This year’s Christmas lights are up in Huntingdon town centre

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM November 25, 2020    Updated: 7:26 PM December 14, 2020
Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Huntingdon’s Christmas lights have been put up this week by the town council.

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Councillor Patrick Kadewere, for Huntingdon Town Council, has said how lovely it is to see them.

In a Facebook post, Councillor Kadewere said: “Thank you to Huntingdon Town Council for a job well done.”

Some Huntingdon residents commented underneath and shared how they were enjoying seeing them too.

Marilyn Simpson said: “They always do great job. Brings some cheer around!”

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Deb Wurf said: “Big thumbs up for Huntingdon Town Council.”

Marshall Gore said: “Great Job. Keep on fulfilling your purpose.”

Sue Milton said: Thanks for sharing - lovely to see the town lit up.”

We know Christmas may look a little different this year, but The Hunts Post is asking readers to decorate front windows, gardens and homes and send us the pics. Send your pictures and videos to alexandra.collett@archant.co.uk

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights in Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere

Christmas Lights Huntingdon PICTURE: Patrick Kadewere - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

