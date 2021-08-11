Published: 9:00 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM August 12, 2021

The Huntingdonshire Community Group have begun distributing their summer treats to local children.

The group's founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “Every year we provide some activities for children during the school holidays.

"Our projects had to change last year due to the pandemic so we started delivering treat bags, activity and craft packs to local families in a Covid secure way so they wouldn’t miss out.

“We are once again providing these packs this year and have so far delivered more than 100 to local children as well as bringing them along to our Oxmoor Community Fridge which we run from Thongsley Fields Primary School every Tuesday at 2pm.”

More than 35 children came to select a treat bag at the first session and they will have different treats available each week for children.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by searching Huntingdonshire Community Group Official or emailing: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com.



