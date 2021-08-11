News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Huntingdonshire Community group deliver treat bags

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 10:45 AM August 12, 2021
Patrick Kadewere helping to distribute treat bags. 

Patrick Kadewere helping to distribute treat bags. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

The Huntingdonshire Community Group have begun distributing their summer treats to local children.

The group's founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “Every year we provide some activities for children during the school holidays.

"Our projects had to change last year due to the pandemic so we started delivering treat bags, activity and craft packs to local families in a Covid secure way so they wouldn’t miss out.  

“We are once again providing these packs this year and have so far delivered more than 100 to local children as well as bringing them along to our Oxmoor Community Fridge which we run from Thongsley Fields Primary School every Tuesday at 2pm.” 

More than 35 children came to select a treat bag at the first session and they will have different treats available each week for children.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by searching Huntingdonshire Community Group Official or emailing: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com.


Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Philip and Rebecca Rayner who run Glebe Farm at King's Ripton, near Huntingdon.

Family farmers win court case against oat milk giants

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Mel Coloma, from Huntingdon, works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - but she could have been a Spice Girl.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Huntingdon singer almost a Spice Girl works at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Church Street in St Neots will be closed to traffic. 

Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The 2021 Huntingdon Carnival will take place on August 7/8.

Flypast and family fun at Huntingdon Carnival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon