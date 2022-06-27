More than 200 Ukrainians and their host families during a previous event organised at Buckden Towers. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

A charity football match between Huntingdon Town FC and a mixed Polish and Ukrainian team called Eunice Huntingdon FC is kicking off to raise money to help Ukraine.

The 11-a-side match kicks off at 6.30 pm at Huntingdon Town Football Club on June 28, the same day as the Ukraine Constitution day.

The match has been organised by volunteers from Buckden Help Hub and the Ukrainian refugees living in Huntingdonshire with host families.

Organiser Andrew Maclaren said: "This is a different event as there is a lot of input from the Polish and Ukrainian communities in Huntingdon and Peterborough."

The competitive and social match is open to the public, and between two and four thousand spectators are expected.

Entrance to the match is free, with the club bar open and Buckden volunteers providing food from at least four barbeques, some supplied by the Eunice Polish bakery.

A raffle will also be held to win a 65” 4K ULTRA HD TV.

The funds raised will go towards helping Ukrainians living locally and purchasing and sending medical and essential supplies back to Ukraine.

To donate, visit www.gofund.me/2c6ce36a



