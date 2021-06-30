Published: 9:00 AM June 30, 2021

Left to right: Rob Bradshaw, Jamie Selwood, Tom Parris, Donna Dear, Chris Cowles, Andrew Buddle and Peter Haynes. Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb and Paul Whitaker, Richard Walton, Rob Austin and Matt Dennington. - Credit: Archant

A floral tribute to mark 80 years of the National Fire Service has been unveiled in Huntingdon..

The mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Karl Webb, was joined by Huntingdon Town Council's Estates Services Team who created the display, along with Green Watch from Huntingdon Fire Station last Thursday.

The display has been made almost entirely from recycled materials and will be submitted as part of the town's entry to Anglia In Bloom, and this year for the RHS National Community Awards.

A spokesman for Huntingdon Town Council said: “Thank you to our fantastic Estates Services Team for all that you do to ensure our town is always looking its best for everyone to enjoy, and to the four Watches based at Huntingdon Fire Station who work tirelessly 24/7 to keep our community safe.”

Huntingdon is one of just five towns to be entered from the East Anglia region for the National Awards.

You may also want to watch:

Entry to both competitions is being done virtually through the submission of photographs. Judging will take place during August, and the results will be announced in September.