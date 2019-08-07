The carnival parade will assemble in the market square at noon on Saturday before making its way along Princes Street, St Mary's Street and Hartford Road to the Riverside Park.

The carnival day will include a fun fair, food stalls, arena acts, bands and a licensed bar. Entry to the event is free.

Live in the Park, sponsored by HCR104fm, at Riverside Park, also starts at noon on Sunday and will feature an afternoon of live music and entertainment,

Music from local bands will be playing throughout the day from the JPS sound stage and the event will also be broadcast live by Huntingdon Community Radio (HCRfm).

There will also be a spitfire flypast on Saturday at 12.15pm, alongside a Dakota flypast at 3pm on Sunday to commemorate the D Day landings.

For more information visit: www.huntingdoncarnival.co.uk.