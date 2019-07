With a month to go before the big weekend, organisers are welcoming suggestions for those who have made a valuable contribution to the community.

The call comes after organisers struggled to find volunteers to be Carnival Queen or King.

"Perhaps the idea is outdated nowadays," said Bill Hensley, who revived the annual celebration three years ago during his time as the mayor of Huntingdon.

"We'd like to hear about anyone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty," Mr Hensley added.

Three themes have been chosen for this year's event: the circus, old movies and superheroes; although the committee has requested no participants dress as clowns.

Live music, a selection of stalls and rides, and Spitfire and Dakota flypasts are expected to feature as part of carnival weekend, on August 10-11.

Expressions of interest and further information about the Huntingdon Carnival should be made to Bill by calling 07767 823424 or e-mailing bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk.