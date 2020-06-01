The organisers of this summer’s Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park have announced they are cancelling this year’s event due to concerns around the pandemic.

The committee says it has made the decision “reluctantly” as coronavirus restrictions would have been in place on August 10 and 11, making it impossible to hold the event.

Event manager Ray Godby said: “It is very disappointing that we have had to come to this decision.

“We already had a fantastic event organised including a fly-past on both days by a memorial flight spitfire.”

Chairman Bill Hensley said: “It is a shame after the hard work put in by the committee, but we are already working on next year’s event which will be better than ever, this will take place on August 7/8. 2021.”